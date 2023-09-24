Garena Free Fire MAX September 24 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX September 24 codes: How to redeem

September 24, 2023

The redeem codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a new event called Guild Battle, available on the Indian server from September 21 to October 10. The event offers players a chance to win fantastic rewards, including a Commando Bundle, characters, a surfboard, a magic cube fragment, gun crates, an avatar banner, and golds. To earn these rewards, players must complete various tasks during the event period. That said, gamers can also use the daily redeem codes to unlock rewards.

Here are the codes for September 24

Players can get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX by redeeming codes. The codes for September 24 are as follows: FFR67UT764D2FV, FH4RJUGYHGBHDN, FJKROTYKLPOKT6, FL7UP8O9IKO7A6 F5Q4E2D3FVBRHU, FYTDGRHNJMKYOH, FIBUJKFLOTK8LP, F0I98U7Y654RE2 FDC3V4BHJTIUYH, FNMRK5L6O7YIHK, FJMLO987UR5HJ6, FYMKIAQ4E2DC3V F4BHJTKIG8UDRT, FYLOKMK8LOPI0H, FG98U7YGSBDRU7, F6D54RAEQD9SC2 FG3H4URYFT0CGH, FDURYH6OUYUT72, FYU7AQ4E2DC3FGT, FE678DKRT6P0YO9 FGLPS0E847YH876, FA54QED1C2F34RT, FRFXDVDBRNKT6K6, FMJ7KLYPT0FLP09 F8765TSREDCAQR4, F31EDX3DFRYD6E7, F58906PO7UYT8Y6, F5A4RQDC2XZ34SF F5VRBFNYULOYHKG, F8RY6T5Y6U89YOD, FP0ER5OTIYLGD8S, F76ETR4ESCGU425

How to redeem codes for exciting rewards

To redeem codes in Garena Free Fire MAX, players must visit the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). They need to log in to their game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. After logging in, individuals need to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be displayed in their mail section within 24 hours.

