Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for August 17

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 17, 2023 | 10:02 am 2 min read

The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX releases special events frequently to enhance the gaming experience. This time around it is the Faded Wheel game, which is expected to run until August 28. It offers players an exciting opportunity to win exclusive rewards. The most sought-after prize in this event is the Inker the Storm Arrival Animation. Other exciting rewards include the FFCS Grenade skin, Underworld Boombox, Straw Hat Backpack, and a variety of loot crates.

The rewards are valid only for a limited time

To participate in the Faded Wheel event, players have to spend diamonds on spins. Other prizes include Cube Fragments, Armor Crates, Supply Crates, and Pet Food. However, these rewards are only available for a limited time, so players should act quickly to secure them. To increase their chances of winning these top rewards, players can remove two items from the prize pool before spinning, to ensure that the top prize is not repeated.

The redeem codes can be accessed from the official website

Those looking to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes today can do so by visiting the game's official rewards redemption website and logging in with their preferred account. These codes also provide access to several in-game items like weapons, pets, skins, and protective gear, among other collectibles. After entering a redeem code and confirming it, the rewards will appear in the player's main section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Check out the codes for today

XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ.