Samsung One UI 5.1.1 update: Know eligible devices, release roadmap

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 16, 2023 | 06:42 pm 2 min read

The list of devices which will receive the latest update include Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is gearing up to release its latest One UI 5.1.1 update for previous-generation Galaxy devices. The rollout will begin later this month. This list of eligible devices includes the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Tab S8, and Galaxy Watch 5 series. The new One UI update was announced at the Unpacked 2023 event earlier this month. It brings a host of new features and design enhancements, making the user experience more seamless and enjoyable.

The Flex Mode has been improved for foldable devices

Among the key improvements is the enhanced Flex Mode, which provides easier access to the Flex Mode Panel's icon and offers more customization options. Additionally, users can open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window to quickly browse without having to break away from whatever they're doing. Once done browsing, they can conveniently drag it to the side of the screen and it will snap automatically. Sharing photos has now become easier, thanks to the two-handed drag-and-drop feature between apps.

Galaxy Watch users can create custom workouts

For the compatible Galaxy Watches, the update introduces new wellness features. The upgraded sleep management feature provides a deeper understanding of personal sleep patterns through an intuitive user interface. Users can create their own workout routine using the Custom Workout feature. Track Run is another addition that allows users to record their runs effortlessly. The Personalized Heart Rate zone feature, along with over 100 existing workout trackers, helps users stay on top of their fitness goals.

New watch faces will be released this fall

The latest update also includes an improvised Taskbar, which now "enables lightning-fast task switching with access to up to four recent apps," per the company. A variety of new style options and watch faces are available, catering to different tastes and preferences. Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 users can also look forward to getting access to some of these new watch faces later this fall.