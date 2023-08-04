Technology

X's live broadcast is back, Elon Musk tests the feature

X (formerly Twitter) had live broadcasting until 2021 (Photo credit: X Corp)

Elon Musk had a surprise for X (formerly Twitter) users today. The X owner tested the platform's live video feature by broadcasting himself. In the 53-second video, Musk seems to be checking whether the feature is working. He also curled a 45-pound dumbbell (maybe for the fight against Zuck). In a post on X, Musk said, "live video now works reasonably well."

Previous testing of the feature didn't go well

Users can access the live streaming feature on X by tapping the camera-like button when they post. X isn't a stranger to live broadcasts. The platform had it till Periscope was shut down in 2021. Musk tried to bring it back earlier this year. However, the video's quality left users wanting more. The video has since been called "8-Bit Elon."

The feature still works only 'reasonably well'

Musk has been making X creator-friendly

The live streaming feature on X would open another avenue for creators to make money on the platform. The company has also started a creator monetization program that aims to make X the ideal platform for content creators. Musk recently said he would talk to Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower App Store fees so that X can pay more to creators.

This is better than '8-Bit Elon'