WhatsApp to get email verification security feature: What is it

Written by Rishabh Raj September 01, 2023 | 12:09 pm 2 min read

The email verification won't reveal your email to your contacts

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an email verification feature to boost user security and privacy, as reported by WABetaInfo. This new addition aims to protect accounts by using an email address for account verification, complementing the existing two-step verification process. This feature is under development and hence it is not available for beta testers as of now. However, we expect it to be released in one of the future beta updates for both Android and iOS platforms.

This feature is expected to help prevent unauthorized access

The email verification feature is designed to strengthen user security and privacy by using a verified email address to confirm account ownership. This added layer of protection is expected to help prevent unauthorized access. It's like connecting your email and WhatsApp accounts together to make them stronger and more secure. The email verification process will not make users' email addresses visible to their contacts, maintaining privacy.

This feature will complement the existing two-step verification process

This new feature is intended to work alongside the current two-step verification process by enabling users to connect an email address with their WhatsApp account. This will help keep your account more secure and might be useful if you ever need to recover your data. Per WABetaInfo, "this feature will be optional, and your email should be automatically verified if you use your Google account to back up your chat history on Drive or have previously set up two-step verification."

