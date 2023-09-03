WhatsApp introduces multi-account feature, redesigned settings interface on Android beta

Written by Akash Pandey September 03, 2023 | 11:38 am 2 min read

The multi-account feature eliminates the need to set up a separate WhatsApp account from a different device

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update, version 2.23.18.21, for its beta users on Android, introducing a multi-account feature and a redesigned interface for settings. The multi-account support lets users add a second account to the same device without using parallel or cloned apps. The redesigned interface offers a more modern experience while navigating through in-app options. The new features are available to beta testers and will be rolled out to users on the stable version over the coming days.

Streamlined management of multiple WhatsApp accounts

The multi-account feature on WhatsApp beta for Android reportedly enables users to manage conversations from multiple accounts within a single app. Keeping notifications and conversations separate, it would allow users to swap between accounts on a single device without requiring different devices or parallel apps/services. Currently, users can add only a single additional account, but WhatsApp may increase this limit in future updates after successfully testing the multi-account feature in the beta phase.

Here's how to add or switch accounts

The multi-account feature is quite a helpful add-on for those juggling several WhatsApp accounts on separate devices. It would simplify the process of using several accounts on one device. Users can easily switch between accounts without messing up the data. To manage conversations from multiple accounts on WhatsApp beta for Android, head to WhatsApp Settings, tap on the arrow icon next to the QR code adjacent to your name, and add a new account.

Redesigned interface for settings enhances user experience

The new update for WhatsApp beta on Android also includes a redesigned interface for the app's settings, providing users with an improved experience when navigating through various options within the app. Additionally, the update introduces a redesigned profile tab within the chat list, which makes it easy for users to access the app's settings.

