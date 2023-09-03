Garena Free Fire MAX's September 3 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey September 03, 2023 | 10:23 am 2 min read

The codes can be claimed only by gamers on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes for Sunday (September 3), offering players exciting freebies. Players can use Sunday's codes to unlock in-game items without spending real money. The bonuses help with upgrading in-game accessories or characters. Meanwhile, the original version is making a comeback in India as Free Fire India after being banned in February 2022. The launch date is set for Tuesday (September 5), with pre-registration links shared on the game's social media profiles.

Codes for September 3 are listed here

Here, we have mentioned the codes for gamers on Indian servers. Utilize them to earn bonuses for free. FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2 FHLOYFDHE34G, XGW4FNK7ATON, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT KEYVGQC3CT8Q, FVRTNJ45IT8U, F4BHK6LYOU9I, F767T1BE456Y FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG

How to redeem codes?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players must visit the game's redemption website and log in using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Rewards will appear in the player's in-game mail section within 24 hours of a successful redemption. Gamers must claim the codes within a specific timeframe. Also, they can't use the same code twice.

Garena's commitment to Indian gamers

Separately, Garena Free Fire's return to India and inclusion of Indian sports icons as brand ambassadors demonstrate the company's commitment to India's gaming community. Garena has appointed Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for Free Fire India. Dhoni will be a playable character named "Thala," marking the first Indian sportsperson to feature in such a role. Other prominent sportspersons include football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari.

