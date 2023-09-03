How OnePlus Open will fare against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Written by Akash Pandey September 03, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

The OnePlus Open will be available in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black color options (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its maiden foldable phone, OnePlus Open. Initially expected to launch on August 29, the launch date was reportedly pushed back due to a change in the display supplier. As per speculations, the OnePlus handset will be a rebranded version of OPPO's Find N3, and since it will be released internationally, it will compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5.

Fold5 enjoys an IPX8 rating

The OnePlus Open will likely have an inward folding design, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the cover, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor, like the Fold5. Inside, the OnePlus foldable might have a right-aligned punch-hole, while Fold5 achieves an all-screen look using an under-display camera. While Open might bear an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass protection like Fold5, we can't bet on IP rating yet.

OnePlus Open to have better display resolution

The OnePlus Open will likely sport a 7.82-inch QHD+ (2268x2440 pixels) AMOLED main display and a 6.31-inch Full-HD+ (1116x2484 pixels) AMOLED outer screen, with both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Fold5 flaunts a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,812x2,176 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2,316) AMOLED outer panel. Again, both displays here support a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus foldable to feature periscope camera

The Open will likely incorporate Hasselblad co-engineered 48MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope cameras. The Fold5 includes 50MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto snappers. OnePlus's model could get 32MP and 20MP cameras on the outer and inner screens, respectively. The Fold5 features a 10MP camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

More RAM, bigger battery expected on OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open will likely use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, like the Fold5. However, it may include more RAM (16GB v/s 12GB) and at least 256GB storage. It shall boot Android 13 with OxygenOS Fold custom skin, as opposed to Fold5's One UI 5.1.1. OnePlus's device might pack a bigger battery (4,800mAh v/s 4,400mAh) with faster wired charging (67W v/s 25W) than Fold5.

OnePlus phone to be more durable

According to tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus Open has survived over 4,00,000 folds when subjected to a durability test. While doing so, no damage to the hinge or display was observed. If this bold assertion is true, the upcoming OnePlus foldable could outperform Samsung's fifth-generation foldable phone's promise of 2,00,000 folds. However, this isn't yet official, and OnePlus has yet to reveal any details.

About pricing and availability

The OnePlus Open will be more reasonably priced compared to its Samsung counterpart, which sells starting at Rs. 1,54,999 for its base 12GB/256GB model. The OnePlus foldable is tipped to be priced under Rs. 1,20,000. The expected cheaper price tag, sharper displays, better camera abilities, more RAM, bigger battery, and faster charging will make the OnePlus Open a more worthy option than Samsung's Fold5.

