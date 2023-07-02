Technology

Amazon's Launch-O-Fiesta: Upcoming phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, iQOO

Amazon's Launch-O-Fiesta: Upcoming phones from Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, iQOO

Written by Akash Pandey July 02, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy M34 will house a 6,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Samsung)

July has just begun, and brands like Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and others are all set to introduce their offerings in the first week. From mid-range offerings to flagship foldables, we are about to be treated with some of the most anticipated smartphones via Amazon. Here's a compilation of back-to-back launches which are on their way to making a solid entry in India's smartphone space.

Motorola RAZR 40 series: On July 3

The Motorola RAZR 40 series will debut in India on July 3. It will include RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra variants. Motorola India has recently revealed the complete specifications of both flip-style foldable phones. The devices will be offered in 8GB/256GB configuration, with the regular trim bearing a price tag of Rs. 59,999, and the Ultra model likely costing between Rs. 80,000-85,000.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: On July 4

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro's launch in India is set for July 4. The phone will house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and an "Independent Gaming Chip," for an enhanced gaming performance. It will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and 120W fast-charging. The device will be offered in two color variants including Fearless Flame and Dark Storm.

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3: On July 5

OnePlus's summer launch event will be held on July 5, where the brand will introduce the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3. The landing page for each phone is now live on the official website. The Nord 3 will be re-badged Ace 2V with an upgraded primary camera, and the Nord CE 3 will be a scaled-up version of the Nord CE 3 Lite.

Realme Narzo 60 series: On July 6

Realme will announce the Narzo 60 series, including the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro models, on July 6. As per the official teaser, the standard model will be a re-branded Realme 11, whereas the Pro variant with a 61-degree curved display will be a re-badged Realme 11 Pro. The upper-end model could pack 1TB internal storage. The line-up may start at Rs. 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy M34: On July 7

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy M34 in India on July 7. A landing page is now active on the official website and Amazon India portal, revealing the first look and highlights of the device. The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, 50MP (OIS) main camera with Nightography abilities, and a 6,000mAh battery.