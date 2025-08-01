'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong to play Mark Zuckerberg?

Succession star Jeremy Strong is reportedly being considered for the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network Part II, reported Variety. The sequel will be helmed by Aaron Sorkin, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the original 2010 film. It is based on The Facebook Files by The Wall Street Journal's Jeff Horwitz.

Casting changes Strong will replace Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg Strong will be stepping into the shoes of Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in the original film. The Social Network Part II will explore the evolution of Facebook and its impact on society. While no formal offers have been made, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are reportedly being considered for other lead roles.

Film synopsis Recap of the original 'The Social Network' The Social Network delved into the inception of Facebook, with Eisenberg in the lead role as Zuckerberg. The film also featured Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, and Armie Hammer as Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. It was directed by David Fincher and earned eight Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars.

Actor's stance Eisenberg previously distanced himself from Zuckerberg Eisenberg has previously stated that he doesn't want to be associated with Zuckerberg. While promoting his Oscar-nominated movie A Real Pain, he expressed his disapproval of the Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO. "I haven't been following his life trajectory, partly because I don't want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that," Eisenberg said in an interview clip shared by the BBC.