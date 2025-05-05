Want to customize your Facebook notifications? Follow these 5 steps
What's the story
Managing notifications on Facebook's Android app can help improve your experience on the platform.
The app gives a number of customization options, letting users configure how they want their notifications to appear.
Whether you want to tweak alerts' frequency or pick what kind of notifications you want, knowing these settings can make using the app easier.
Here's how you can customize your notification settings.
Step 1
Accessing notification settings
To start customizing notifications, launch the Facebook app and tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner. Next, click on the gear icon.
From there, head over to "Notifications" under the Preferences section.
This menu will let you handle different kinds of notifications, ensuring you get only those that matter the most to you.
Step 2
Choosing notification types
Within the Notifications menu, you will find a bunch of categories, including Comments, Tags, Friend Requests, and more.
Tap on each category to modify whether you want to receive push notifications for them.
You can select between getting alerts via push notification or email, or disable them completely for certain activities.
Step 3
Adjusting notification frequency
Facebook lets users control how often they get certain types of alerts.
For example, if you're in a group that posts frequently, you may want fewer updates about new posts or comments.
Within each notification type setting, look for options related to frequency, and tweak them according to your liking.
Step 4
Managing push notifications
Push notifications show up directly on your device's screen even when you're not using the app.
To keep these in check, head back into "Notifications" under Settings and toggle off any categories where push alerts aren't needed.
This reduces distractions while ensuring that important updates still reach you on time.
Step 5
Customizing in-app notifications
In-app notifications show up in Facebook when you're using it actively but may not need immediate attention like push alerts do.
To tweak these settings even further, look into each category under "Notifications" in Settings and choose which activity deserves an in-app alert and which doesn't deserve one at all.