Top tips to improve your offline playback experience on YouTube
What's the story
YouTube provides a handy offline playback option for Android users, letting them watch videos without having an active internet connection.
The facility comes handy for regular travelers and those with limited data plans. If you download videos, you can access your favorite content anytime, anywhere.
Here are some tips to make the most of YouTube's offline playback option.
Tip #1
Subscribe to YouTube Premium
To enjoy offline playback, you'll have to subscribe to YouTube Premium. The service provides ad-free viewing, background play, and a facility to download videos for offline use.
Once subscribed, you can easily download videos by tapping the download icon below the video player.
The downloaded content will show up in the 'Library' section under 'Downloads.'
Tip #2
Choose video quality wisely
When downloading videos to watch offline, it's important to choose the right video quality.
You can select low, medium, or high quality depending on how much storage you have and how you prefer watching videos.
The higher the quality, the more the space but the better the clarity.
Tweak these settings and you won't waste your device's storage but get a good viewing experience.
Tip #3
Manage storage space efficiently
Efficiently managing storage space is key to using YouTube's offline playback feature.
By checking downloaded content regularly and deleting watched or unwanted videos, you can free up space for new downloads.
Also, external storage options such as microSD cards can be used to expand available space on devices with limited internal memory.
Tip #4
Keep app updated regularly
Regular updates to the YouTube app are important to ensure you have access to the latest offline playback features and improvements.
These updates also deliver bug fixes that greatly enhance the stability of performance, both when downloading and playing videos when offline.
Keeping the app updated ensures you can enjoy uninterrupted access to your favorite videos, even without an active internet connection.