5 behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' facts you've never heard

Game of Thrones , the epic fantasy series, took audiences around the world by storm with its complex plotlines and characters. However, apart from the riveting storyline and incredible visuals, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes facts even the most hardcore fans wouldn't know. These tidbits show the commitment and imagination that went into bringing George R.R. Martin 's universe alive on-screen. Here are five surprising BTS facts from Game of Thrones.

Prosthetics Realistic prosthetics for authenticity To keep things as real as possible, the production team employed high-end prosthetics for several characters. For example, Peter Dinklage's character Tyrion Lannister had a prosthetic scar applied every day after the character was injured in battle. This meticulous attention to detail kept the audience hooked to the story without being distracted by any inconsistencies in appearance.

CGI dragons Extensive use of CGI for dragons The dragons in Game of Thrones were brought to life with the help of cutting-edge CGI technology. The visual effects team spent countless hours perfecting their movements and interactions with real-world elements. All this meticulous work allowed the dragons to appear as believable creatures within the show's universe, enhancing both their presence and impact on viewers.

Costumes Elaborate costumes reflecting character development Costume design also played an important role in showcasing each character's journey through the series. Designers painstakingly designed clothes that transformed with characters's arcs, like Daenerys Targaryen's simple clothes to royal dresses, signifying her power. These subtle changes enriched storytelling by visually depicting personal growth or change in loyalty.

Locations Filming locations across multiple countries The series was shot in various countries, including Northern Ireland, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, and Malta, among others. These locations offered varied landscapes suitable for different parts of Westeros itself. Each place added its own flavor, like rugged coastlines or centuries-old architecture. This lent authenticity while displaying breathtaking scenery throughout episodes.