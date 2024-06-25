In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming episode of HBO's 'House of the Dragon', tensions rise as Daemon embarks on a mission to secure Harrenhal and Aegon prepares for war.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 3 is set to premiere on June 30

'House of the Dragon': Expectations from S2, Episode 3

What's the story Following a nearly two-year hiatus, the popular Game of Thrones prequel series, House of The Dragon returned on June 16 with a season premiere that adapted the notorious Blood and Cheese storyline. After two sensational episodes, the trailer for the third episode was released on Monday, hinting at an escalation in the Dance of the Dragons. Here's what to expect from Episode 3.

Created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO, HOTD is the second television series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. The series is set approximately 100 years after the unification of the Seven Kingdoms, almost 200 years before the events of GoT, and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth. The show chronicles the events leading up to the fall of House Targaryen and the catastrophic war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

War preparations

Episode 3 trailer: Daemon's solo mission and Aegon's war preparations

The trailer for episode 3 shows Daemon (Matt Smith) embarking on a solo mission to Harrenhal with the aim of securing this castle for the Blacks. Meanwhile, Aegon is seen commanding his armies to prepare for war. The upcoming episode marks a significant turn in the storyline as dragons officially enter the battlefield, indicating an intensification of the impending war. The episode will premiere on July 1 on JioCinema.

Take a look at the trailer of Episode 3 here

Aftermath

Episode 2 recap: Aftermath of Blood and Cheese

Episode 2 primarily focuses on the aftermath of the Blood and Cheese storyline. It begins with a funeral procession for Jaehaerys, where Rhaenyra is publicly accused by the Greens of murdering the child. However, it is revealed that Daemon was responsible for this act. This revelation prompts Aegon to execute every royal rat-catcher in King's Landing and replace Otto with Ser Criston Cole as the Hand of the King after Otto criticizes Aegon's impulsive actions.

Strategic moves

Ser Criston Cole's strategy; the tragic fate of Cargyll twins

Ser Criston Cole, the new Hand of the King, had previously impressed Aegon with his plan to send Ser Arryk to Dragonstone disguised as his twin brother, Ser Erryk, with orders to assassinate Rhaenyra. However, Erryk intervenes and kills Arryk in a duel but dies immediately afterward due to self-inflicted wounds from guilt. The trailer for Episode 3 shows the Cargyll twins being buried together, underscoring the losses both sides are suffering in this war with no clear victors.

Upcoming conflict

Episode 3 preview: Harrenhal's strategic importance and dragon dilemma

Episode 3 trailer also shows Daemon heading alone to Harrenhal. Recognizing this, Cole persuades Aegon to dispatch an army. Meanwhile, a member of Rhaenyra's council suggests using their dragon advantage. However, Rhaenyra argues against this, stating, "If dragons begin fighting dragons, we invite our own destruction." This sentiment is echoed by Rhaenys who warns that such a conflict would be "savage beyond all compare." Despite these warnings, both sides continue moving toward an all-out war.