'Succession,' '1923': Where to watch Golden Globe-nominated shows on OTT

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Succession,' '1923': Where to watch Golden Globe-nominated shows on OTT

By Isha Sharma 07:00 pm Jan 05, 202407:00 pm

Watch Golden-Globe nominated shows on OTT

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7 at 8:00pm ET (January 8, 6:30am IST). This year, the fight is extra interesting, since last year saw the release of films such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Napoleon. The shows' category, too, is not far behind, with several critically acclaimed projects vying for the trophy. Eager to check them out? Here's how.

2/7

Drama: '1923,' 'The Crown'

1923—headlined by Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, and Julia Schlaepfer, can be watched on JioCinema. The show has one season so far and has been renewed for a second. The Crown—which has spawned six critically acclaimed seasons—can be streamed on Netflix. As the name suggests, it's based on the lives of the members of the royal family of England.

3/7

'The Diplomat,' 'The Last of Us'

The political thriller show The Diplomat was released to rave reviews in April 2023. Starring Keri Russell, David Gyasi, and Ali Ahn, the show can be watched on Netflix. The storyline will be continued in the second season. The dystopian drama show The Last of Us was on everyone's watchlist when it was released in January 2023. Stream it on JioCinema.

4/7

'The Morning Show,' 'Succession'

The Morning Show is known to the viewers both because of its content and because it stars several well-known Hollywood A-listers: Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon. The show has birthed three seasons so far and can be watched on Apple TV+. Succession—which has topped ratings numerous times—is also nominated in the Best Drama category. Stream the four seasons on JioCinema.

5/7

Musical/Comedy: 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Barry'

Heading over to the Best Series Musical/Comedy, Quinta Brunson's mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis star. Barry is another show you can watch over the weekend on JioCinema. Starring Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, and Stephen Root, it has 32 episodes spread over four seasons.

6/7

'The Bear,' 'Jury Duty'

The Bear, on Disney+ Hotstar, was created by Christopher Storer and has spawned two seasons, and 18 episodes so far. Based on the everyday life of a chef, it delves into the culture of a fast-paced restaurant where every second amounts to something. Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky's Jury Duty is a reality television hoax show that can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

7/7

'Only Murders in the Building,' 'Ted Lasso'

Disney+ Hotstar is the home of Only Murders in the Building, too, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Tina Fey, among several others. The mystery comedy-drama series has spawned three seasons since August 2021. Fan-favorite Ted Lasso, on the other hand, is available on Apple TV+. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, etc, feature in Ted Lasso.