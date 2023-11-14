Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek into Raha's world

Nov 14, 2023

'Koffee With Karan' S08 E04 will premiere on Thursday

It's the Kofee season! Every week, Koffee With Karan offers us some new piece of juicy gossip and fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan to take over the couch. The duo is now family and soon, they will spill some exciting beans regarding their lives. As per Pinkvilla, Bhatt is set to give a sneak peek into her daughter Raha's world. Recently, Raha celebrated her first birthday. Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022.

This is Bhatt's favorite activity with Raha

Bhatt revealed her most cherished moments with her daughter. She shared, "My favorite thing to do with her is to make her point, 'where's Raha?', then she points to herself. 'Where's mamma?' then she points at me. 'Where's papa?' then she points at papa." She also mentioned that she loves spending peaceful mornings with Raha, discussing her emotions and aspirations for her daughter.

More about the upcoming episode

Fans are eagerly waiting for the episode as the preview suggests that Johar would be talking about some "controversial" topics surrounding Bhatt and Kapoor Khan's lives and respective careers. The episode will be available for streaming on Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.