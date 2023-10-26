'My Demon,' 'Vigilante': Unmissable K-dramas to binge in November

By Tanvi Gupta 10:48 am Oct 26, 202310:48 am

New K-dramas to binge-watch in November

For K-drama fans, the month of October has indeed been an interesting month, offering a range of stories from Doona!, to Strong Girl Nam-soon. As we step into November, the upcoming K-drama lineup appears equally intriguing. You can opt for a light-hearted K-drama like My Demon or dive into a new thriller series such as Goryeo-Khitan War. Let the binge begin.

'Daily Dose of Sunshine' (November 3)

Medical dramas are undeniably a favorite genre among K-drama enthusiasts, particularly given the popularity of Hospital Playlist. Lee Jae-gyoo's upcoming K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine is the new addition to the list. It features Park Bo-young as a nurse who is stationed in a psychiatric ward, where she observes various patients as they navigate the ups and downs of life. Stream it on Netflix.

'Vigilante' (November 8)

As Disney+ continues to adapt more webtoons into series, a promising pattern of excellent K-dramas is emerging. Another series based on a webtoon, titled Vigilante, is set to premiere on Disney+. It features Nam Joo-hyuk in an action-packed role. The narrative revolves around a police academy student who adopts a vigilante persona and takes it upon himself to eliminate criminals who may threaten society.

'Goryeo-Khitan War' (November 11)

K-dramas depicting real-life historical events are relatively rare, making the upcoming Goryeo-Khitan War a notable exception. This drama focuses on the second and third periods of the Goryeo-Khitan War, which occurred during the 10th and 11th centuries, pitting the Liao dynasty of China against the Goryeo dynasty of Korea. It is based on Gil Seung-soo's novel Goryeo-Khitan War: Sweet Rain in The Winter.

'My Demon' (November 24)

My Demon is one of the most hotly-anticipated K-dramas, as its appeal lies in its star-studded cast, featuring Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, and Lee Sang-yi. It tells the tale of Do Do-hee (Kim), an arrogant heiress disliked by everyone around her, and Jung Gu-won (Song), a demon, and the unexpected romance that blossoms between the two due to unforeseen circumstances. Catch it on Netflix.

'A Bloody Lucky Day' (November 24)

Korean thrillers—particularly those involving serial killers—have earned a well-deserved reputation. Adding to this legacy is TVING's psychological drama, A Bloody Lucky Day. The series follows an ordinary taxi driver, Oh Taek, whose life takes a terrifying turn when he is offered an exceptionally high fare to transport a passenger to Mokpo. He soon realizes that the passenger is a serial killer. Streaming platform: Paramount+.