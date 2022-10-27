Technology

Disney+ will suggest content based on your Disney park experience

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 27, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Disney wants to integrate Disney+ and Disney parks experiences (Photo credit: Walt Disney World)

Imagine going to 'The Haunted Mansion' in Disneyland and coming back home to find a list of horror genre recommendations on your Disney+. This won't remain an imagination for that long, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. At The Wall Street Journal's Tech live event, he talked about the company's plan to link its physical and digital offerings to provide a tailored experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

Disney Parks and Disney+ are the company's two most important business lines. Bridging both to give an enhanced user experience is something Disney has been discussing for a while.

Using the viewing history in Disney+ to create a personalized park experience and vice versa will help in the company's push to create an all-encompassing storytelling experience.

Connected experience Disney wants to bring Disney+ and its park business together

Disney wants to bring together its two most important businesses: Disney+ and Disney park experiences. The company aims to provide customers content or experience based on their activity in one or the other. Chapek said, "If you're on Disney Plus, we should be aware of what happened, what you experienced, what you liked, the last time you visited a park, and vice versa."

Metaverse The new program is part of Disney's 'next-generation storytelling' aspirations

Chapek was answering a question on metaverse when he spoke about the new program. The CEO preferred to call metaverse "next-generation storytelling." He said, "We can give you a better experience in the park because we know what your preferences are in terms of viewing and a better experience on Disney+ because we know what your affinities are."

Rollout Chapek didn't provide a specific timeline

Chapek didn't exactly say when we can expect the new program to roll out. He said, "We're putting the arms and legs on it." He added that the company is trying to build a "toolbox of utilities" that can be used by its creators to tell stories in a more "customized and personalized" way. This linkage will provide a unique experience for each guest.