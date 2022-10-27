Technology

Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds launched at $99: Check specifications

Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds launched at $99: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 27, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Nothing Ear (stick) will go on sale from November 4 onward (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing has launched Ear (stick) as its latest pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds. It is the company's second audio product after the Ear (1) and third offering if we include the Nothing Phone (1). The earbuds feature a half in-ear design, 12.6mm drivers, a cylindrical case, and can last up to 29 hours (include case). They are offered in a single white shade.

Context Why does this story matter?

After almost a year, the London-based company has launched its second audio device - the Ear (stick). It is touted as the brand's "most advanced audio product yet."

The earbuds have a modern design with the signature transparent looks for which Nothing is known for. They also offer plenty of audio features but the lack of Active Noise Cancellation may dissuade some buyers.

Design Nothing Ear (stick) has IP54-rated build quality

Nothing Ear (stick) sports an ergonomic design with a transparent finish. It has a half in-ear design, meaning there are no silicone ear tips on offer that otherwise allow for a more secure fit. The earbuds come in a 87.1mm-long cylindrical case with a Type-C charging port. They offer IP54 water resistance, touch controls, and in-ear detection. Dimensions-wise, the earbuds weigh roughly 4.4g.

Information It offers Clear Voice Technology

Nothing Ear (stick) is equipped with 12.6 mm drivers and three microphones on each bud. It uses Clear Voice Technology to eliminate unnecessary background noise and a unique Bass Lock feature. The device supports fast-pairing with Android devices.

Details The earbuds provide up to 7 hours of listening time

The Ear (Stick) offers up to seven hours of listening time and up to three hours of talk time per charge. With the case, you get up to 29 hours of use time. The earbuds come with features such as EQ adjustments and gesture control on the Nothing Phone (1). These features are also available to Android and iOS devices via Nothing X app.

Information Nothing Ear (stick): Pricing and availability

Nothing Ear (stick) is available for pre-order via the official online store. It will go on sale in global markets from November 4 onward at $99. In India, it is priced at Rs. 8,499 and will be available via Myntra and Flipkart from November 17.