Revisiting times Ranveer Singh professed his love for Deepika Padukone



By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Oct 26, 2023

Taking a look at Ranveer Singh's love for Deepika Padukone

"Bollywood royalty," as filmmaker Karan Johar calls them, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are truly a match made in heaven. Perhaps the most apt example of two polar opposites falling for each other, the couple's love brewed on the sets of Ram-Leela, and since then, there has been no looking back. Let's revisit the times Singh unapologetically showed his love for DP publicly.

But first, did you know about this miraculous Tarot prediction?

When #DeepVeer was not even in each other's lives romantically, it seems that stars had already magically aligned for them. Back in 2012, tarot reader Munisha Khatwani had told the Cocktail actor, "[Your husband] will be very balanced, well-educated, wealthy. He will adore the floor you'll walk on." Khatwani also predicted a love marriage and relationship compatibility—everything that eventually came to pass.

Singh has always sung DP's praises

The duo attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 where the Befikre actor called Padukone the "yin to his yang." Further heaping praises upon her, Singh said, "Deepika is the classiest lady I have met in my life." Separately, at the News18 Rising India Summit, he described her as a "well-rounded human being," adding that he was "blessed" to have her in his life.

Not just personally, he has also lauded her professionally

When Singh appeared on Anupama Chopra's The Front Row, he was asked about feeling "insecure" while working in Ram-Leela. Singh had a confident answer ready, "The better she does, the better I do, the better the film will be. She is the best thing in all the recent films she has done." They went on to collaborate for Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Is DP out of Singh's league? Here's what he said

During Filmfare Awards 2022, Singh said that he and Vicky Kaushal are "living their fairytales" by marrying Padukone and Katrina Kaif, respectively. "When people look at us, they say that [these women] are out of our league," chuckled Singh on stage. Not to forget, when Singh won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, he, standing alongside DP, declared, "Ranveer Singh, powered by Deepika Padukone."