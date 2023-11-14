'Terrible,' say netizens after ex-Pakistan cricketer's controversial comments on Aishwarya

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq's comments came in presence of other former cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul

The Pakistan cricket team has been facing massive criticism over its performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The team was knocked out of the race with only four wins in its kitty. Criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq questioned their intent while involving Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here's how netizens reacted to his distasteful comments.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its loss against India in the World Cup match by seven wickets, the team's performance, led by skipper Babar Azam has been facing criticism. From their fitness to performance, the players and also the PCB have come under the radar. Of all the nine matches that Pakistan played, it lost five, including once again Afghanistan, and won only four.

What did Razzaq say about Rai Bachchan?

During an event, Razzaq spoke of the board's "intention," saying it "did not have the intention to polish and develop the players." "If you think that I'll get married to Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) and then have beautiful kids, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first," he said in the presence of Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi, among others.

Razzaq, naturally, drew flak over his comments

After a clip of Razzaq's comments involving Rai Bachchan made its way to social media, the former cricketer was heavily criticized for it. One user called it a "terrible thing," saying, "That's why education and grooming is important. These 3 have traveled the world and yet, something like this is being said by Abdul Razzaq; endorsed by Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi. Very low."

Listen to Razzaq's comment

'A new low of Abdul Razzaq every day'

Razzaq's distasteful words didn't go down well with cricket enthusiasts and the fans of the actor. Another user on the microblogging site called out the ex-cricketer, saying, "A new low of Abdul Razzaq every day." Not only Indians but Pakistanis too spoke against him. One user wrote: "Never ever thought, Player like Abdul Razzaq will stoop that low in his life, Shameful (sic)."

