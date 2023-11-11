World Cup: Mitchell Marsh races past 2,500 runs in ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:08 pm Nov 11, 202303:08 pm

Marsh averages over 34 in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has raced past 2,500 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the feat with his 20th run against Bangladesh in Match 43 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. Marsh has been a vital part of Australia's ODI set-up in recent years. He has contributed significantly in the ongoing tournament as well. Here are his stats.

A look at his stats

Marsh, who debuted in ODIs in 2011, took 87 games to accomplish 2,500 runs. He averages over 34 with his strike rate being 94-plus. The tally includes 18 fifties and two tons. Over 430 of his runs have come in neutral venues, averaging 34-plus. While he has accumulated 730 runs at 34.76 in home games, he boasts 1339 runs at 34.33 in away venues.

His run in the ongoing competition

Marsh has blown hot and cold in the ongoing competition as he has compiled over 260 runs in eight games at a 35-plus average. The tally includes a ton and a solitary fifty. Notably, Marsh opened alongside David Warner in the initial half of the tournament before shifting to number three following Travis Head's return.

Here are his bowling returns

Meanwhile, Marsh has also contributed significantly with his right-arm pace. He owns 56 scalps in the format at an average of 35.79. His economy rate reads 5.54. His solitary five-wicket haul in the format (5/33) came against England in the 2015 World Cup. The medium pacer has scalped a couple of wickets in the ongoing event.