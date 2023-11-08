Dawid Malan smashes his third 50+ score of WC 2023

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 04:32 pm Nov 08, 202304:32 pm

Dawid Malan smashed a 74-ball 87 in Pune

Dawid Malan finally gave England a moment of elation with a scintillating knock against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune. Malan's half-century came after he lost his opening partner Jonny Bairstow in the ninth over. The former slammed his third 50+ score of World Cup 2023. Notably, England have been eliminated from the ongoing tournament.

A sublime knock from Malan

Openers Malan and Bairstow added a 48-run stand after England elected to bat. Although Aryan Dutt dismissed Bairstow for 15(17), Malan continued to attack the Netherlands bowlers. He touched the 50-run mark in the ninth over itself. Malan kept on playing his strokes, but an untimely run-out ended his bid for another century. He departed for a 74-ball 87 (10 fours and 2 sixes).

England's only centurion in World Cup 2023

Malan now has three 50+ scores in World Cup 2023, with his only ton coming in England's win against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. It is worth noting that no other England batter crossed the 100-run mark in the ongoing tournament.

Malan races past 1,400 ODI runs

Earlier this year, Malan became the joint-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs for England in terms of innings (21). He equaled former England stars Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott. In 29 ODIs, he has now raced to 1,419 runs at a sensational average of 56.76. The tally includes six tons and seven fifties. Malan has a strike rate of 97.92 in the format.

Only England batter with over 300 runs in WC 2023

Malan is the only England batter to have slammed over 300 runs in World Cup 2023. He has smashed 373 runs from eight matches at an average of 46.62. The tally includes a strike rate of 103.32.