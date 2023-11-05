Virat Kohli races to 6,000 ODI runs at home: Stats

By Parth Dhall 04:55 pm Nov 05, 202304:55 pm

Virat Kohli equaled the record of Sachin Tendulkar (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli dazzled with another 50+ score, this time against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The dasher took India past 200 along with Shreyas Iyer after they lost both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at 93. With this, Kohli completed 6,000 runs at home in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

Kohli emulated Sachin Tendulkar

During his knock, Kohli completed 6,000 ODI runs at home. He is only the second player to achieve this feat after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who owns 6,976 runs in this regard. The former achieved this feat in his 116th inning in the format. Notably, Kohli is the only player with more than 20 ODI tons at home venues.

Most ODI tons at home

Earlier this year, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record for scoring the most ODI centuries at home (20). The former smashed an 85-ball 100 against Sri Lanka during the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. It was his 21st ODI ton at home.

Kohli has been India's match-winner

Kohli has been a match-winner for India both in home and away conditions in ODI cricket. With over 13,500 runs under his belt, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. As many as 5,336 of these runs have come away from home (home of opposition). Notably, Kohli averages over 55 at each of the home, away, and neutral venues in the format.