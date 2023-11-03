Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after 2023 World Cup

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after 2023 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:30 pm Nov 03, 202304:30 pm

The veteran has struggled to bowl lately due to knee issues (Source: X/@ICC)

England's Test captain Ben Stokes will undergo surgery on his left knee following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The all-rounder, who has been operating as a pure batter in the ongoing tournament, is hopeful to be available for the marquee five-Test away series against India next year. The veteran has struggled to bowl lately due to knee issues. Here is more.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Stokes is one of the finest all-rounders going around, having displayed several match-winning performances both with the bat and the ball. However, the knee issues have restricted his bowling duties in recent years. The same has hampered his effectiveness as an all-rounder and the balance of the side. He did not bowl in three of the five Ashes 2023 Tests, his last Test assignment.

3/5

Here is what Stokes said

"I will hopefully be fine for the Test series [against India]," Stokes said on the eve of England's fixture against Australia in Ahmedabad. "I am having surgery after the World Cup. There was a lot of time put into deciding when to get it done." The 32-year-old is expected to be out of action for between five and seven weeks after the surgery.

4/5

Stokes has undergone knee surgery before

Stokes first underwent a knee surgery in May 2016 after getting ruled out midway through the home Test series against Sri Lanka. His knee troubles ignited in the 2023 Test series in New Zealand. As the Test series against India gets underway on January 25, Stokes could be in a race against time. Notably, he came out of ODI retirement to play the WC.

5/5

A look at his overall Test record

In 97 Tests, Stokes has raced to 6,117 runs at 36.41 with the help of 13 centuries and 30 fifties. He scored a ton and two fifties in Ashes 2023. He hammered 405 runs across five games at 45 in that series. With the ball, he has scalped 197 wickets at 32.07. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls.