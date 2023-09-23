ICC Cricket World Cup: Statistical analysis of India's trophy-winning campaigns

Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup: Statistical analysis of India's trophy-winning campaigns

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 23, 2023 | 12:06 am 3 min read

India won the 2011 ODI World Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India are one of the favorites to win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they will be hosting the quadrennial tournament. The Men in Blue have won the ODI World Cup twice (1983, 2011). They will look to clinch the title for the third time. The upcoming World Cup starts on October 5. Here we decode their World Cup winning campaigns.

The historic 1983 World Cup triumph

Not many people fancied India's chances of winning the trophy in 1983. However, when Kapil Dev's men defeated West Indies in the first group game, they grabbed the headlines. Eventually, they finished second with four wins and two defeats ahead of Australia. India defeated England in the semi-finals by six wickets. They defended 183 successfully against heavyweights WI to lift their maiden World Cup.

Notable stats for India in the 1983 World Cup

Roger Binny finished the 1983 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker, scalping 18 wickets in eight ODIs at 18.66. Madan Lal claimed 17 wickets in the tournament from eight matches at an even better average of 16.76. Kapil was India's highest run-scorer with 303 runs at an average of 60.60. He slammed a historic 175* against Zimbabwe. He also scalped 12 wickets at 20.41.

India's iconic World Cup win in 2011

India ended their long wait for the World Cup in 2011 at home. India finished second in Group B, behind SA. India won four games against Bangladesh, Ireland, WI, and the Netherlands. They tied against England and lost to SA. They defeated Australia in the quarter-finals followed by a win over Pakistan in the semi-finals. India registered a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Key stats for India at the 2011 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar was the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 482 runs in nine matches at 53.55. He slammed two centuries and as many fifties. Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag slammed 393 and 380 runs respectively. Zaheer Khan was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 21 wickets from nine matches at 18.76. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh scalped 15 wickets while smashing 362 runs.

Here are the notable batting records for India

Tendulkar is the all-time highest scorer in World Cups with 2,278 runs in 48 matches at 56.95. He has slammed 15 fifties and six hundreds. He has hammered the most centuries in the tournament. Among Indians, Virat Kohli is second with 1,030 runs at 46.81. Sourav Ganguly is third with 1,006 runs and they are the only three Indians with 1,000-plus World Cup runs.

Presenting the notable bowling records for India

With 44 wickets at 20.22, Zaheer is India's joint-highest wicket-taker for India at World Cups. He shares the record with Javagal Srinath. Among active Indians, Mohammed Shami has claimed 31 World Cup wickets at 15.70. Shami owns three four-wicket hauls in the marquee event. Anil Kumble has also scalped 31 wickets in the tournament while Kapil has amassed 28 dismissals.

Share this timeline