ICC ODI Rankings: Team India achieves this unique record

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 22, 2023 | 11:32 pm 2 min read

Team India became the No. 1 ranked ODI team after a convincing win against Australia in Mohali

Team India became the No. 1 ranked ODI team after a convincing win against Australia in Mohali. By becoming the number one side in ODIs, India accomplished a rare feat. India are already ranked number one in T20Is and Tests. And now India reign supreme across all formats as the No. 1 team. Here we present the details.

India seal number one spot

It was close at the top of the ODI Team Rankings lately with India, Pakistan, and Australia all in contention during the recently-concluded Asia Cup and Australia's ODI series against South Africa. Pakistan held on to their No. 1 spot despite not making it to the Asia Cup Final. Both India and Australia couldn't seize the chance before India took the baton.

India could go into the World Cup as number one

Australia no longer have a chance to be the No. 1 team heading into the ICC World Cup. However, Pakistan (115) have a chance if Australia win the remaining two matches versus India (116).

India overcome Aussies in Mohali

India beat Australia in the 1st ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. The Men in Blue chased 277, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill sharing a century stand. Although Adam Zampa triggered turbulence, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav got India home. Earlier, Mohammed Shami took a record five-wicket haul.

