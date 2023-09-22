India break Mohali deadlock with ODI win over Australia

Written by Parth Dhall September 22, 2023 | 09:45 pm 4 min read

Suyrakumar Yadav and KL Rahul stitched an 80-run partnership (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India beat Australia in the 1st ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Men in Blue chased 277, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill sharing a century stand. Although Adam Zampa triggered turbulence, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav got India home. Earlier, Mohammed Shami took a record five-wicket haul. This was India's first ODI win over Australia since November 1996.

The summary of Australia's innings

Australia lost Mitchell Marsh early after India elected to field. However, David Warner and Steven Smith added 94 runs. Marnus Labuschagne (39) and Cameron Green (31) fared well but couldn't capitalize. Australia were reduced to 186/5 after losing Cameron Green. However, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis took them near 250. A 21-run cameo from Pat Cummins meant Australia scored 276. Shami took a fifer.

Here's how the Indian innings panned out

India had an astonishing start as openers Gill and Gaikwad added 142 runs. The duo kept the chase one-sided in the first 20 overs. However, leg-spinner Zampa dismissed both Indian openers in quick succession. In between, Shreyas Iyer too departed through run-out. India were reduced to 185/4 with Ishan Kishan's dismissal. Rahul (58*) and Suryakumar (52) then joined forces and propelled India to victory.

The pick of India's bowlers

Shami dismissed Marsh early on to give India an edge in the match. The right-arm seamer then removed a set Smith in his second spell. In his final spell, Shami dismissed Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott to register a five-wicket haul. Shami gave away 51 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. He was clearly the pick of India's bowlers.

Shami enters this elite list

As mentioned, Shami has become the first Indian pacer to take an ODI fifer at home in 16 years. Veteran bowler Zaheer Khan was the last Indian pacer to do so when he took 5/42 against Sri Lanka in 2007. Notably, Shami is only the eighth Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs at home (India).

A record-breaking haul for Shami

Shami now has the second-most four-plus-wicket hauls for India in ODI cricket. It was his 11th such haul in 93 innings. Former pacer Ajit Agarkar tops this list, with as many as 12 hauls.

Another record for Indian seamers

In India's last fixture, Mohammed Siraj broke a flurry of records by taking six wickets. His 6/21 came against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final. As per Kausthub Gudipati, this is now only the second instance of India taking a fifer in back-to-back ODIs. Nikhil Chopra (5/21) and Sunil Joshi (5/6) first achieved this feat for India against West Indies in 1999.

Ninth ODI fifty for Gill

As has been the case this year, Gill started the innings with a bang. He attacked Cummins and Stoinis in the first 10 overs. His flick that crossed the deep square leg boundary grabbed eyeballs. Gill added 142 runs for the opening wicket with Gaikwad. The former slammed a 63-ball 74 (6 fours, 2 sixes). It was his ninth ODI fifty.

Nine ODI 50+ scores this year

Gill has slammed as many as nine fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket this year. He broke a tie with Pakistan's Babar Azam, who owns eight such scores. Among Indians, regular captain Rohit Sharma follows Gill with six 50+ scores. Notably, Gill remains the only batter to have slammed over 1,000 runs in the format this year. The tally includes four centuries as well.

Gaikwad slams his maiden ODI fifty

Playing only his third ODI, Gaikwad looked confident against the Australian seamers in Mohali. He played cautiously but didn't shy away from punishing the poor balls. As mentioned, the right-handed batter added 142 runs for the opening wicket with Gill. Gaikwad was the first Indian wicket to fall as Zampa trapped him in front. He slammed a 77-ball 71 (10 fours).

A record victory over Australia in Mohali

India have defeated Australia for the first time in an ODI in Mohali since November 1996. The Men in Blue lost as many as four ODIs to Australia at this venue thereafter. Notably, India's last international win over Australia in Mohali came in 2016.

Warner slams a 53-ball 52

Warner and Smith added 94 runs for the second wicket after Australia lost opener Marsh. Warner, who has been in form lately, brought up his half-century in the 16th over off just 49 balls. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Warner in the 19th over. He slammed 52 off 53 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

Seventh Aussie to complete 100 ODI sixes

As mentioned, Warner became the seventh Aussie to complete a century of sixes in ODIs. He has joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (162), Adam Gilchrist (149), Shane Watson (131), Aaron Finch (129), Glenn Maxwell (128), and Andrew Symonds (103) on the elite list. Only Adam Gilchrist (144) and Aaron Finch (127) have smoked more ODI sixes while opening the batting for Australia.

