David Warner completes 100 sixes in ODIs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

Warner became the seventh Australian to get the mark (Source: X/@ICC)

Dashing Australian opener David Warner has accomplished yet another milestone as he has completed 100 sixes in ODI cricket. He reached the landmark with his first maximum against India in the ODI series opener in Mohali. Warner became the seventh Australian and overall the 43rd player to get the milestone. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Seventh Aussie to get the mark

As mentioned, Warner became the seventh Aussie to complete a century of sixes in ODIs. He has joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (162), Adam Gilchrist (149), Shane Watson (131), Aaron Finch (129), Glenn Maxwell (128), and Andrew Symonds (103) on the elite list. Only Gilchrist (144) and Finch (127) have smoked more ODI sixes while opening the batting for Australia.

100-plus sixes in T20Is as well

Warner has smoked 105 sixes in T20Is as well. Finch and Maxwell are the only other Aussies with at least 100 maximums in ODI and T20I cricket. Meanwhile, Warner has 65 sixes in Test cricket. His tally of 270 international sixes is the most for an Australian. Gilchrist (262) and Finch (255) are the other Aussies with 250-plus international sixes.

Here are Warner's ODI stats

Playing his 148th ODI, Warner has raced past 6,250 runs at an average of 45-plus. He has 20 tons and 27 fifties. Over 6,150 of his runs have come while opening the batting in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, only Gilchrist (9,176 runs at 36.55) have scored more runs while opening for the Men in Yellow in the format.

100th six against Ashwin

Interestingly, Warner, who tends to struggle against off-spinners, smashed his 100th ODI maximum against Ravichandran Ashwin. It was the first ball of the 12th over and Warner dispatched the length delivery over the mid-wicket boundary. Ashwin is playing his first ODI in over 1.5 years.

