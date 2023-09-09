Marnus Labuschagne registers ton versus SA, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Sports

Marnus Labuschagne registers ton versus SA, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023 | 07:41 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne has gone past 1,000 ODI runs in 30 innings. He averages over 38 at the moment (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne could well be on his way on the plane to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Despite not being named in the 15-member squad, Labuschagne could force his way through. Labuschagne, who came on as a concussion substitute in the first ODI versus South Africa and scored an unbeaten 80, has struck a century in the second ODI on Saturday.

Another positive knock from the blade of Labuschagne

Labuschagne came to the crease with Australia being 109/2. David Warner and Travis Head handed the side a breezy start and alongside the former, Labuschagne went on to stitch 151 runs for the third wicket. He continued in the same vein as in the first ODI. He looked positive and played his shots. Labuschagne got to his century with a boundary (reverse sweep).

1,000 ODI runs for the classy batter

Labuschagne has gone past 1,000 ODI runs in 30 innings. He averages over 38 at the moment. Labuschagne registered his second ODI century. He also owns seven fifties. Labuschagne averages over 100 versus South Africa, besides racing past 300 runs. Notably, both his ODI centuries have come versus the Proteas. He also has a fifty versus them.

Over 750 runs in away ODI matches

In 22 away matches (home of opposition), Labuschange has surpassed 750 runs at close to an average of 43. He has two tons and three fifties. At home, the right-handed batter has scored 262 runs at 29.11.

Share this timeline