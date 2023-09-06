Imam-ul-Haq accomplishes 1,500 ODI runs in Asia: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 06, 2023 | 07:30 pm 2 min read

Imam averages over 52 in ODIs in Asia (Source: X@ICC)

Extending his stellar run in the 50-over format, Imam-ul-Haq has completed 1,500 ODI runs on Asian soil. The Pakistan opener accomplished the milestone with his 15th run in the high-voltage Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Bangladesh in Lahore. Last month, he also raced past 4,000 List A runs during the ODI series against Afghanistan. Here we look at his stats in Asia.

Imam averages over 56 in Asia

Imam touched the 1,500-run mark in Asia in 33 ODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 12). Only India's Rohit Sharma (2,294) has scored more ODI runs while opening the batting in Asia since Imam's ODI debut in October 2017. The southpaw averages over 52 in Asia. Among Pakistan batters with 1,500 or more runs in the continent, only Babar Azam (65.85) has a higher average.

His numbers across different Asian nations

Imam owns over 180 runs across four ODIs in Sri Lanka at a 50-plus average. 850 of Imam's ODI runs have come in 17 matches in Pakistan at a sensational average of 55 plus. In UAE, the southpaw has mustered 485 runs at 48.50 in 13 games. Notably, the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup would mark Imam's maiden ODI appearance in India.

3,000 ODI runs loading for Imam

Playing his 64th ODI, Imam has raced past 2,900 runs. He has hammered nine tons and 18 fifties at the highest level. 151 reads his highest score. Imam's average of 50-plus is the 10th-highest in ODIs, among batters with 1,000 or more runs. Among Pakistan batters, Imam is only behind his skipper Babar (59.47) in this regard.

Pakistan need 194 runs to beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh were folded for 193 versus Pakistan with Haris Rauf claiming a four-wicket haul. Naseem Shah managed three wickets. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim slammed respective half-centuries in an otherwise sorry batting show.

