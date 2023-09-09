Quinton de Kock gets past 6,000 runs in ODIs: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 09, 2023 | 09:15 pm 2 min read

Quinton de Kock has reached 6,000 ODI runs (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African opener Quinton de Kock has completed 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter reached this feat in the 2nd ODI against Australia at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. He is just the seventh Proteas batter to enter the 6,000-run club in the format. Before the match, De Kock required 23 runs to get to this mark. Here are the key stats.

Seventh-most ODI runs for SA

De Kock, who made his international debut in 2012, has been a crucial member of South Africa's top order. As mentioned, he has become just the seventh South African batter with over 6,000 runs in ODIs. De Kock is only behind Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Graeme Smith, and Gary Kirsten in terms of ODI runs for SA.

De Kock to retire after 2023 WC

Earlier this month, it was reported that De Kock will retire from ODIs following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. De Kock, who has been included in South Africa's squad for the 50-over tournament, plays only white-ball cricket at the moment. The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2021 as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

A look at his ODI career

De Kock made his ODI debut on January 19, 2013, against New Zealand. As of now, he has represented the Proteas in 141 ODIs. The dasher is the seventh-highest run-scorer for SA in the format, having scored at over 44. The tally includes 17 tons and 29 half-centuries. With the gloves, he has 197 dismissals, the second-most for SA in the format.

SA chasing 393 versus AUS

Australia posted 392/8 in the second ODI versus SA. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne registered centuries. For SA, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed four scalps (4/61).

