ICC World Cup 2023: Statistical records of Netherlands

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 01:58 pm 2 min read

The 1996 edition saw Netherlands make their ODI World Cup debut (Source: X/@ICC)

Netherlands are arguably the least favorite side to taste glory in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. Notably, the Dutch side did not feature in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup. They qualified for this year's WC, having finished as runners-up in the 2023 CWC Qualifier. Here are Netherlands's records in ODI World Cups.

Four campaigns in World Cups

The 1996 edition saw Netherlands make their ODI World Cup debut. The 2003, 2007, and 2011 are the only other editions that featured the Dutch side. As one can expect, the Men in Orange have never crossed the group stage in any of these events. They would like to turn around their fortunes in the upcoming event in India.

Two wins in World Cups

Netherlands have lost 18 of their 20 games in ODI World Cups. Their victories have been recorded against Namibia (2003) and Scotland (2007). Notably, Netherlands are the only team with four defeats by 200 or more runs in ODI World Cups. Their biggest defeat came against South Africa, by 231 runs, in the 2011 edition. They have conceded 350-plus runs three times in WC.

Netherlands highest and lowest totals

Netherlands's highest WC total came against Namibia in 2003, 314/4. The 306 against Ireland in 2011 is their only other 300-plus WC total. The Dutch side has been bundled out four times under 130. Their lowest score has been recorded against West Indies in 2011 (115). The Men in Orange have been bundled out in nine of the 20 WC games.

Presenting the notable batting records

With 435 runs at 62.14, Ryan ten Doeschate is Netherlands's highest run-scorer in ODI WCs. Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk (322) is the only other Netherlands batter with 300-plus WC runs. Van Noortwijk (134*), Ten Doeschate (119 and 106), and Feiko Kloppenburg (121) are Netherlands's WC centurions. The 228-run stand between Van Noortwijk and Kloppenburg against Namibia is 2003 is Netherlands's highest WC partnership to date.

Presenting the notable bowling records

With 14 wickets, Tim de Leede is Netherlands's highest wicket-taker in ODI WCs. Ten Doeschate trails him with nine scalps. De Leede (4/35 versus India, 2003), Kloppenburg (4/42 vs Namibia, 2003), and Adeel Raja (4/42) are the only Dutch bowlers with four-wicket hauls at the event. Billy Stelling has bowled most maidens by a Netherlands player in WCs (3).

