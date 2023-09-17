Mitchell Marsh clocks fourth ODI fifty versus South Africa: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 17, 2023 | 10:06 pm 2 min read

Mitchell Marsh opened the innings against South Africa in the fifth ODI

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh produced the goods against South Africa in the fifth ODI at the Wanderers Stadium. He registered his 16th ODI fifty and his fourth against the Proteas in this format. Marsh opened the innings and smashed a fine 56-ball 71 which was studded with six maximums and as many fours. Australia went on to lose the 5th ODI by 122 runs.

A captain's knock from Marsh

Marsh was forced to open the batting due to Travis Head's injury but he still delivered. Chasing 316, he gave the visitors a fine start and attacked the SA bowlers right from the start. He added 34 runs with David Warner before the latter was dismissed. Later, he stitched a 90-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne. He fell to Marco Jansen on a short-pitched delivery.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 77th ODI match, the Australian all-rounder has amassed 2,131 runs at an average of 33.82. Besides slamming 16 fifties, he has smashed a solitary hundred in ODIs. Marsh has maintained a decent strike rate of 93.46. In 23 ODIs against SA, he has hammered 587 runs at an average of 29.35. He has registered four ODI fifties against SA.

Marsh's ODI form since last year

Marsh has been hot and cold with the bat in ODIs. He has scored 459 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 35.30 since the start of 2022. He has maintained a strike rate of 106 and has tallied four ODI fifties in this format. Among Australian batters, Head with 791 runs has scored the most runs in this period.

