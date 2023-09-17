Marco Jansen scalps career-best ODI figures of 5/39 against Australia

Sports

Marco Jansen scalps career-best ODI figures of 5/39 against Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 17, 2023 | 09:43 pm 2 min read

Marco Jansen delivered a superb all-round performance against Australia (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa speedster Marco Jansen produced a devastating spell against Australia in the fifth ODI at the Wanderers Stadium. The young pacer finished with 5/39 claiming his first fifer in ODI cricket. He ran through the Australian batting order with his barrage of short-pitched deliveries and back-of-the-length bowling. Courtesy of Jansen's heroics, SA bundled Australia for 193 and won by 122 runs. Here's more.

A match-winning spell from Jansen

The young speedster started brilliantly by removing David Warner with the new ball. He then dismissed Josh Inglis in a span of four deliveries. Jansen returned to deceive Mitchell Marsh with a short-pitched delivery and was successful in breaking the partnership with Marnus Labuschagne. Soon, he removed Labuschagne as well with another short ball. Lastly, he outfoxed Alex Carey to complete his fifer.

Early days in Jansen's ODI career

Jansen made his ODI debut against India in Paarl last year and since then he has fared decently for the Proteas. Playing his 14th ODI, the 23-year-old has scalped 18 wickets at an average of 38.22. The youngster has an economy rate of 6.23 in this format. As mentioned, this was his first ODI five-wicket haul. His previous best figures (2/46) came against WI.

Jansen was good with the bat as well

The 23-year-old came to the crease when Aiden Markram was dismissed and SA were 212/5 in 41.1 overs. Jansen was sensational in the death overs as he slammed a 23-ball 47 laced with three sixes and four boundaries. He added 46 runs with David Miller.

How did the match pan out?

SA lost their openers early but Markram and Miller smashed crucial fifties and added 109 runs together. Later, Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo scored quick runs and added the finishing touches to the SA innings. They eventually posted 315/9. In reply, Australia lost Warner early but Marsh and Labuschagne added a 90-run partnership before Jansen and Keshav Maharaj (4/33) bundled them out for 193.

Share this timeline