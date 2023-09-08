Australia down South Africa in first ODI: Key stats

Sports

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 08, 2023 | 12:08 am 1 min read

Australia overcame South Africa in the first ODI of the five-match series

Australia overcame South Africa in the first ODI of the five-match series. SA posted 222/10, riding on Temba Bavuma's sensational 114. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with figures worth 3/41. In response, Australia were struggling at 93/6 and then 113/7 before Marnus Labuschagne's fighting 80* and Ashton Agar's unbeaten 48 helped the visitors claim victory (225/7).

Bavuma slams his fifth ODI century

South Africa captain Bavuma slammed his fifth century in ODI cricket. The brilliant knock (114) raced Bavuma past 1,200 runs (1,264) in the format. This was his 27th appearance in the 50-over format. Bavuma now averages an incredible 57.45, the fourth-best among players from Full-Member nations in ODI cricket. Bavuma's knock was laced with 14 fours and a solitary six.

Hazlewood completes 50 first-innings wickets in ODIs

Australian pacer Hazlewood was superb at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The right-arm pacer ran through SA's middle order, taking wickets at crucial junctures. In the process, Hazlewood completed 50 wickets in the first innings of ODI cricket. He has bowled 37 times in the first innings of an ODI and averages 29.46 in this regard. His economy rate reads 4.56.

