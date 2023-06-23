Sports

Middlesex script second-highest run-chase in T20 cricket: Key stats

Middlesex script second-highest run-chase in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 23, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

Max Holden scored 68* in the contest (Source: Twitter/@maxholden_4)

Middlesex scripted history on Thursday (June 22) by chasing down 253 against Surrey. This is now the highest successful run chase in the history of the T20 Blast. Overall, this is the second-highest chase in T20 cricket. The likes of Stephen Eskinazi (73) and Max Holden (68*) were among the star performers as Middlesex crossed the line in 19.2 overs. Here are further details.

How did the chase pan out?

Chasing the mountainous total at London's Kennington Oval, Middlesex were off to a flier with skipper Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell (36) adding 90 runs for the first wicket inside seven overs. The duo passed the baton to Holden and Ryan Higgins (48) who continued the assault. Jack Davies also played a brief but handy three-ball 11*-run cameo, helping Middlesex script a seven-wicket win.

Highest chase in T20 Blast

As mentioned, Middlesex recorded the highest successful chase in T20 Blast. They bettered their own record, having chased down 227 against Somerset in 2019. Overall, only South Africa have successfully chased down a higher target in T20 cricket, 259 against West Indies earlier this year. No other team has successfully chased down a 245-plus target in the format.

Joint-sixth-highest team score in T20 Blast

Middlesex finished their innings at 254/3, their highest total in T20 Blast. Overall, this is the joint-sixth-highest score in the competition's history as the team shares the position with Yorkshire and Gloucestershire. Somerset own the numero uno position in this regard, having posted 265/5 against Derbyshire last year. Meanwhile, Middlesex's previous-highest score in the competition was 229/9, which was recorded against Gloucestershire last year.

Fifth-highest opening stand

Meanwhile, Surrey openers Will Jacks (96 off 45) and Laurie Evans (85 off 37) added 177 runs. This is now the fifth-highest opening stand in the history of the T20 Blast. This is also the third-highest stand for a Surrey opening pair. Aaron Finch and Jason Roy own the top-two positions in this regard, having added 194 and 187 against Middlesex and Kent, respectively.

Maiden win for Middlesex

Meanwhile, this win opened Middlesex's account in the T20 Blast 2023 points table as they lost their first 10 matches this season. Going back to the last season, Middlesex lost 15 games on the trot before defeating Surrey.

Share this timeline