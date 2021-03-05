Cricket South Africa has made the desired changes in captaincy roles after removing Quinton de Kock as skipper across formats. Opening batsman Dean Elgar will lead South Africa in Tests while Temba Bavuma will captain the side in white-ball formats. Earlier, De Kock was appointed captain before the home ODI series against England in February last year. Here are the details.

Duo Important assignments ahead for Bavuma and Elgar

Bavuma will captain South Africa in the next two ICC Men's T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 respectively. He will also lead the side in the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023. Meanwhile, Elgar has been given the reins of the longest format and will lead the Proteas in the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Comment Graeme Smith grateful to De Kock

CSA's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, said they are grateful to De Kock for the work he put in as captain. "We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited-overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the National Selection Panel continued its search for the Test captain."

CSA CSA pleased to appoint Bavuma and Elgar as captains

Smith added that CSA is pleased with the appointments of Bavuma and Dean and the board believes that the two players will lead the Proteas back to their winning ways of old. He said that the pair bring the required stability in both leadership and form to turn the ship in the direction that will eventually help SA win trophies.

Bavuma Bavuma is delighted to lead the Proteas unit

Bavuma expressed his views in leading the Proteas. "Captaining the Proteas has been a dream of mine for many years as those closest to me would know. This is one of the greatest honors of my life so far and I am looking forward to picking up where Quinny has left off in leading the team into the new culture that we have developed."

Elgar This is what Elgar said after being handed Test captaincy

Elgar said the captaincy is the biggest highlight of his career. "I've always said that to captain your country in any form of the game is the biggest honour that a player can be fortunate to receive. To captain my country's Test team, which I believe to be the pinnacle of the game, is the biggest highlight of my career," he said.

Information A look at Bavuma and Elgar's careers