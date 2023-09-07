Josh Hazlewood completes 50 first-innings wickets in ODIs: Stats

Sports

Written by Parth Dhall September 07, 2023 | 10:12 pm 2 min read

Josh Hazlewood took three wickets in the 1st ODI

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood bowled superb spells in the 1st ODI against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The right-arm pacer ran through SA's middle order, taking wickets at crucial junctures. In the process, Hazlewood completed 50 wickets in the first innings of ODI cricket. He has also raced past 110 wickets in the format. Here are the key stats.

A look at his performance

Hazlewood, who was quite economical in the innings' first half, took his first wicket in the form of David Miller. The star Proteas batter departed for a two-ball duck. Hazlewood then dismissed Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to complete his three-fer. The Australian pacer conceded 41 runs in 10 overs. He also bowled two maiden overs in the match.

Hazlewood attains this feat

As mentioned, Hazlewood now has 50 first-innings wickets in ODI cricket. He has bowled 37 times in the first innings of an ODI and averages 29.46 in this regard. His economy rate reads 4.56.

Hazlewood races to 111 ODI wickets

Hazlewood is one of the crucial members of Australia's three-pronged pace attack, which also includes Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Hazlewood now has 111 wickets from 70 ODIs at an average of 25.28. The tally includes an economy rate of 4.56. The Australian pacer has taken three five-wicket hauls. Hazlewood now has 23 ODI wickets against South Africa at 23.17.

