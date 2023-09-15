Rassie van der Dussen slams second ODI fifty versus Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023

Rassie van der Dussen averages over 57 in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen smoked a brilliant half-century in the fourth ODI against Australia. He batted with remarkable intent and ended up scoring 62 off 65 balls. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. Notably, this was his 12th half-century in ODI cricket and a second one against Australia. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from van der Dussen

Van der Dussen arrived to bat at number three with the scorecard reading 64/1. The star batter played positive cricket as the scoring rate remained on the higher side. He stitched a crucial 74-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen for the third wicket, tightening Australia's grip over the duel even further. The 34-year-old fell prey to Josh Hazlewood while trying to up the ante.

Here are his stats

Playing his 48th ODI, van der Dussen has raced to 1,844 at an average of 57.62. His strike rate in the format reads. Besides 12 fifties, van der Dussen also owns four tons in the format with 134 being his highest score. Against Australia, he has raced to 182 ODI runs at 45.50. This was his second fifty in four appearances against them.

Second-highest batting average (minimum 1,000 runs)

As stated, van der Dussen averages a whopping 57.62 in 48 matches. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has the fourth-best batting average among full-member team players with a minimum of 1,000 ODI runs. He only ranks behind India's Shubman Gill (61.19), England's Dawid Malan (63.25), and Pakistan's Babar Azam (58.16). Temba Bavuma (56.95) trails him among SA batters.

