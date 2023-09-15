Asia Cup: Towhid Hridoy slams his fifth ODI fifty

Sports

Asia Cup: Towhid Hridoy slams his fifth ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023 | 06:34 pm 2 min read

Towhid Hridoy has made a sensational start to his ODI career (Source: X/@ICC)

Extending his sensational run in ODIs, Bangladesh's batting sensation Towhid Hridoy has brought up his fifth half-century. He scored 54 off 81 balls against India in the last Super Fours match of the 2023 Asia Cup. He smoked five boundaries and two sixes. It was a timely knock from Hridoy as the Tigers suffered a top-order collapse in the game. Here are his stats.

An innings of character from Hridoy

Batting first in Colombo, Bangladesh were off to a poor start, having lost four wickets inside 60 runs. Hridoy, who arrived to bat at number four, was watchful early on. He joined forces with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (80) and the duo added 101 runs for the fifth wicket. The dasher fell prey to Mohammed Shami while trying to up the ante.

Fourth ODI fifty for Hridoy

Playing his 14th ODI, Hridoy has raced to 496 runs at 41.33. His strike rate in the format reads 86.11. Notably, this was Hridoy's fifth fifty in the format. His highest score came in his ODI debut against Ireland earlier this year, having smoked 92 off 85 balls. This is also the highest score by a Bangladesh batter on ODI debut.

Second fifty of the tournament

This was Hridoy's second successive fifty as he made his bat talk in his preceding assignment against Sri Lanka as well. The SL game saw his score 82 off 97 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a six. Incidentally, Bangladesh's top-order surrendered in that game as well. They were reduced to 83/4. Despite Hridoy's efforts, SL won the duel by 21 runs.

Share this timeline