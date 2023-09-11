Virat Kohli, KL Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 08:31 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 233 runs for the third wicket (Image source: X/@ICC)

India racked up a mammoth 356/2 against Pakistan after being put to bat in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter in Colombo. The first innings was spread across two days as rain intervened. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a century stand, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 233 runs on the reserve day. They break several records together.

An incredible knock from Kohli

Kohli came to the middle after India lost skipper Rohit, who shared a 121-run opening stand with Gill. The Indian top-order batter started his knock cautiously but accelerated after reaching the 50-run mark on the reserve day. He reached his 47th ODI century off 84 balls in the 48th over. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes).

Sixth ODI ton for Rahul

Star batter Rahul made his comeback match memorable by slamming his sixth ODI century. Rahul, who returned to international cricket after nearly six months, took India past 300 along with Kohli. Rahul went after the Pakistan bowlers on the reserve day, smashing boundaries at will. He brought up his ton off 100 balls, having slammed a 106-ball 111* (12 fours and 2 sixes).

Highest-ever ODI Asia Cup partnership

After the Indian openers set the innings' tone, Kohli and Rahul traveled the extra mile. They took India from 123/2 to 356/2 in 32.1 overs. They added an unbeaten 233 off 193 balls, now the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in the ODI Asia Cup. The duo overtook Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed (224 vs India, 2012).

Highest partnership for India against Pakistan in ODIs

Kohli and Rahul also recorded the highest-ever partnership for India against Pakistan in ODI cricket. They went past Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar, who put on 231 runs for the second wicket against Pakistan in 1996 in Sharjah.

Another record for Kohli and Rahul

This was just the third instance of India's number three and number four batters scoring tons in an ODI. Other instances: Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar (vs Kenya, Bristol, 1999) as well as Gautam Gambhir and Kohli (vs SL, Kolkata, 2009)

A look at other notable records

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Kohli has been involved in four of the top seven partnerships for India in the Asia Cup. Kohli has had a role in four 150+ partnerships in the Asia Cup, which is the most. Moreover, he broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of being involved in the most 350+ ODI totals (20). Kohli did so for the 21st time.

