Asian Games, volleyball: India beat Chinese Taipei 3-0

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 01:36 pm 2 min read

India eye their fourth Asian Games medal in volleyball

The Indian men's volleyball team has secured a historic 3-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei in the Round of 12 match of the 2023 Asian Games on September 22. The Indian side put up a dominating show and won the first two sets 25-22 apiece. Though Chinese Taipei displayed a valiant fightback in the following set, India eventually crossed the line (25-21). Here is more.

Stunning show from Team India

It was indeed a remarkable performance from the Indian team as Chinese Taipei are ranked 44th in the world. India meanwhile hold the 73rd position. The Indian side made it to the top 12 with comprehensive victories over South Korea and Cambodia. Notably, South Korea, ranked 27 in the world, were among the favorites to get the glory.

India eye their fourth medal

Volleyball was introduced at the Asian Games in the 1958 edition where the Indian men's side won the bronze medal. India Men were the runners-up in 1962, having lost to Japan. This remains India's best Asian Games performance in volleyball. India won their last volleyball medal in 1986 (bronze). Notably, India Women are yet to clinch an Asian Games medal in volleyball.

A look at Indian men's volleyball squad

Squad: Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, and Erin Varghese.

