Asian Games, volleyball: India begin medal quest, beat Cambodia 3-0

Sports

Asian Games, volleyball: India begin medal quest, beat Cambodia 3-0

Written by Parth Dhall September 19, 2023 | 09:11 pm 2 min read

India eye their fourth Asian Games medal in volleyball

The Indian men's volleyball team began their title quest at the 2023 Asian Games with a 3-0 win over Cambodia on September 19. India, who won their opening Group C match 25-14, 25-13, 25-19, will next face world number 27 South Korea. The Men in Blue are eyeing their fourth Asian Games medal in volleyball. Here are further details.

India to face South Korea

As many as 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the 2023 Asian Games. Japan, China, and South Korea are among the top sides in this regard. As mentioned, India were drawn in Group C with South Korea and Cambodia. The Indian men's side will next face South Korea, who have three Asian Games gold medals in volleyball.

A look at Indian men's volleyball squad

Indian men's volleyball squad for Asian Games: Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, and Erin Varghese.

A look at the six groups

Group A: China, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Group B: Iran, Nepal, and Bahrain. Group C: Republic of Korea, India, and Cambodia. Group D: Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, and Mongolia. Group E: Qatar, Thailand, and Hong Kong China. Group F: Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, and Afghanistan.

India eye their fourth medal

Volleyball was introduced at the Asian Games in the 1958 edition where the Indian men's side won the bronze medal. India Men were the runners-up in 1962, having lost to Japan. This remains India's best Asian Games performance in volleyball. India won their last volleyball medal in 1986 (bronze). Notably, India Women are yet to clinch an Asian Games medal in volleyball.

Share this timeline