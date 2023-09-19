Asian Games 2023: A look at India's wrestling contingent

Wrestling will be held from October 4 to 7

The 19th Asian Games will run between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Wrestling will take place at the Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou from October 4 to 7. The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Bajrang Punia and Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal will lead India's 18-member wrestling contingent. Here are further details.

Indian wrestling squad at Asian Games

Women's freestyle: Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Mansi Ahlawat (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Radhika (68kg), and Kiran (76kg). Greco-Roman: Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg), and Naveen (130kg). Men's freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Yash (74kg) Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (97kg), and Sumit (125kg).

Some of India's medal hopefuls

Punia (men's 65kg freestyle category) is India's biggest medal prospect. He clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Games in Jakarta. Antim, initially a standby, replaced Vinesh Phogat, who pulled out due to an injury. The two-time Under-20 World Champion is expected to bag a medal. Deepak, who bagged a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, would want to replicate his feat.

Asian Games 2023 wrestling schedule (IST)

October 4: Men's Greco-Roman (60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg), Qualification, repechages, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. October 4: Men's Greco-Roman (60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg), Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. October 5: Men's Greco-Roman (97kg, 130kg), Women's freestyle (50kg, 53kg, 57kg), Qualification, repechages, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

October 5: Men's Greco-Roman (97kg, 130kg), Women's freestyle (50kg, 53kg, 57kg), Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. October 6: Women's freestyle (62kg, 68kg, 76kg), Men's Freestyle (57kg, 65kg), Qualification, repechages, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. October 6: Women's freestyle (62kg, 68kg, 76kg), Men's freestyle (57kg, 65kg), Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

October 7: Men's freestyle (74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg), Qualification, repechages, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. October 7: Men's freestyle (74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg), Bronze medal matches, gold medal matches, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Notable facts about Indian wrestling

Wrestling is India's second-most successful sport at the Asian Games. India has a total of 59 medals (11 gold, 14 silver, and 34 bronze) in wrestling. India's tally of 11 wrestling gold medals is the joint fifth-most with Kazakhstan and Mongolia. At the 2018 Games, India racked up two gold medals and a bronze medal in wrestling.

