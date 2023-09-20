Asian Games, volleyball: India stun three-time champions Korea, enter quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall September 20, 2023 | 09:05 pm 2 min read

India eye their fourth Asian Games medal

A day after thrashing Cambodia, the Indian men's volleyball team stunned three-time champions Korea to enter the quarter-finals at the Asian Games. India, who won their opening Group C match 25-14, 25-13, 25-19, claimed a 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 win over Korea. The Men in Blue are eyeing their fourth Asian Games medal in volleyball. Here are further details.

India beat 26th-ranked Korea

As many as 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the 2023 Asian Games. Japan, China, and Korea are among the top sides in this regard. As mentioned, India, ranked 73rd were drawn in Group C with Korea and Cambodia. The Indian men's side defeated 26th-ranked Korea, who have three Asian Games gold medals in volleyball.

India eye fourth Asian Games medal

Volleyball was introduced at the Asian Games in the 1958 edition where the Indian men's side won the bronze medal. India Men were the runners-up in 1962, having lost to Japan. This remains India's best Asian Games performance in volleyball. India won their last volleyball medal in 1986 (bronze). Notably, India Women are yet to clinch an Asian Games medal in volleyball.

India are in Group C

Group A: China, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Group B: Iran, Nepal, and Bahrain. Group C: Republic of Korea, India, and Cambodia. Group D: Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, and Mongolia. Group E: Qatar, Thailand, and Hong Kong China. Group F: Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, and Afghanistan.

India top Group C

India now hold the top spot in Group C after collecting five points. They defeated a side (Korea) that has won an Asian Games medal each time since 1966. They won the silver medal at the 2018 Games. On the other hand, the Indian men's volleyball side finished 12th in that edition. India will next face either Chinese Taipei or Mongolia.

