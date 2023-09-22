Shubman Gill slams his ninth 50+ score in 2023

Sports

Shubman Gill slams his ninth 50+ score in 2023

Written by Parth Dhall September 22, 2023 | 08:13 pm 1 min read

Shubman Gill slammed a 63-ball 74 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian opener Shubman Gill has slammed his ninth 50+ ODI score in 2023. The right-handed batter reached this mark in the 1st ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Gill gave India an incredible start as the Men in Blue attempted to chase 277. He now has five half-centuries in ODIs this year. Here are the stats.

Gill reached his century off 64 balls

As has been the case this year, Gill started the innings with a bang. He attacked Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis in the first 10 overs. His flick that crossed the deep square leg boundary grabbed eyeballs. Gill added 142 runs for the opening wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The former slammed a 63-ball 74 (6 fours and 2 sixes).

Nine ODI 50+ scores this year

Gill has slammed as many as nine fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket this year. He broke a tie with Pakistan's Babar Azam, who owns eight such scores. Among Indians, regular captain Rohit Sharma follows Gill with six 50+ scores. Notably, Gill remains the only batter to have slammed over 1,000 runs in the format this year. The tally includes four centuries as well.

Share this timeline