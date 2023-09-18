Second-string England host Ireland in ODI series opener

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 18, 2023 | 11:57 am 3 min read

Zak Crawley will lead a bunch of young England faces (Source: X/@ICC)

A second-string England team will host Ireland in a three-match ODI series, starting September 20. Zak Crawley will lead a bunch of young England faces days before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Ireland, who won't participate in this year's WC, have named a full-strength squad with Paul Stirling being the captain. Here is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Headingley Stadium in Leeds will host the series opener (5:00pm IST). With the conditions being overcast here in recent days, fast bowlers can get assistance early on. Overall, the deck here is pretty fruitful for batting with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

A look at the head-to-head record

England have 10 wins and two defeats against the Irish team in ODIs (NR: 1). Ireland famously defeated them in a 2011 World Cup match. At home, England have won four of their five games against England, losing one. The two sides last played a bilateral ODI series in July-August 2020. England clinched the three-match affair 2-1.

A second-string team for England

Besides Harry Brook, no player from the squad against Ireland is a part of England's WC squad. Brook and Brydon Carse are the only players from the Ireland series squad who were involved in England's recent 3-1 ODI series triumph over New Zealand. A veteran of three ODIs, Crawley will lead England for the first time. He boasts a decent record in Test cricket.

Ireland seek to upset England

This will be Ireland's maiden ODI assignment since their failed campaign in the WC Qualifiers earlier this year. They eventually finished seventh after missing out on the Super Sixes' phase. New Zealand-born left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom has earned his maiden ODI call-up. Ireland's preceding assignment saw them suffer a 0-2 T20I series defeat against India last month.

A look at the Probable XIs

England (Probable XI): Zak Crawley (C), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (WK), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse. Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling (C), Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

Here are the key performers

Mark Adair has returned with 27 wickets in 15 ODIs in 2023, conceding runs at 5.43. Harry Tector has smothered 618 ODI runs this year at a tremendous average of 56.18. With 238 runs at a strike rate of 196.69, Brook finished The Hundred 2023 as the third-highest run-getter. Will Jacks hammered 227 runs in the competition (SR: 154.42). He also scalped five wickets.

Here are the Fantasy XI options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley (C), Harry Brook, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher (VC), Gareth Delany, Craig Overton, Luke Wood, Mark Adair, Joshua Little. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Phil Salt (VC), Andrew Balbirnie, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook (C), Will Jacks, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Craig Overton, Luke Wood, Mark Adair, Joshua Little.

