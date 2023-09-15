Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hammers his fifth ODI century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 15, 2023 | 11:08 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill smashed his first ODI ton against Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill stood tall for India against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash in Colombo. Gill slammed his fifth ODI century and was India's lone warrior in the chase. He reached the triple-figure mark in 117 deliveries. His 121-run knock from 133 deliveries was laced with eight boundaries and five sixes. India went on to lose the contest by six runs.

A look at his ODI numbers

Gill made his ODI debut in January 2019 against New Zealand at Hamilton. He surpassed 1,700 runs in this format. Overall, Gill has amassed 1,712 runs in 32 ODIs at an impressive average of 63.40 (SR: 101.60). His tally includes five centuries and eight fifties in ODI cricket. Notably, this was his first ODI knock against Bangladesh and he slammed a century.

Most runs in ODI cricket in 2023

Gill has scored the most runs in ODI cricket in 2023. He is the only batter to slam more than 1,000 runs in this format since the start of the year. The youngster has raced to 1,025 runs this year at an impressive average of 68.33. Gill has hammered four hundreds and as many fifties in ODIs this year.

A defiant knock from Gill

After Bangladesh posted a total of 265/8, Rohit Sharma and Gill came out to bat for India. The former departed early followed by Tilak Varma. Gill and KL Rahul stitched a 57-run partnership before the latter departed. Later, Gill added 45 runs with Suryakumar Yadav, taking the total beyond the 130-run mark. Mahedi Hasan brought an end to his 121-run knock.

13th Indian batter to surpass 1,000 runs in a year

As mentioned, the 24-year-old dasher has completed 1,000 runs in 2023. He became the 13th Indian batter to achieve this milestone in ODI cricket in a calendar year. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar sits at the peak of the list with 1,894 runs in 1998.

Fourth-youngest Indian to slam Asia Cup century

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Gill at the age of 24 years and seven days became the fourth-youngest Indian batter to slam an Asia Cup century. Only Suresh Raina (21y 211d), Tendulkar (21y 350d) and Virat Kohli (23y 129d) were ahead of Gill among Indian batters to score an Asia Cup ton. Former India captain MS Dhoni is fifth-youngest (26y 354d).

