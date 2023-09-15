Adam Zampa equals this unwanted bowling record in ODIs: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 09:01 pm 2 min read

Adam Zampa had a tough day at the office as he was taken to the cleaners (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa had a tough day at the office as he was taken to the cleaners by the South African batters in the fourth ODI in Centurion. Zampa finished with bowling figures of 0/113 from 10 overs. The Aussie leggie conceded the most runs in an ODI innings, matching compatriot Mick Lewis's record. SA posted 416/5 in 50 overs versus Australia.

A day to forget for Zampa

Zampa is considered one of the stalwarts in this Australian team heading into the World Cup in India. However, he was completely dominated by Heinrich Klaasen. The SA wicket-keeper batter smashed Zampa for seven maximums. Zampa's figures were 0/50 after six overs and he conceded 63 in the last four overs. He gave away 26 runs in the 48th over to finish on 0/113.

Joint-most costliest bowling figures in ODI cricket

Zampa's figures of 0/113 from his 10 overs is the joint-most costliest spell in ODI cricket. He has matched the record of Lewis, who also conceded 113 from 10 overs against SA in 2006. Pakistan's Wahab Riaz and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan are jointly in third place as they conceded 110 runs. Both the bowlers registered this record against England.

SA post 416/5 versus the Aussies

Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock added 64 runs together and gave SA a brilliant start. Later, van der Dussen controlled the flow of the innings as he stitched a 74-run stand with Klaasen, taking the total close to the 200-run mark. Klaasen continued his exploits and slammed a ton (174). He also added 222 runs with David Miller to help SA post 416/5.

